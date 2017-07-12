'The Devil Has No power When You Know the LIVING God' says Justin Bieber

Pop star Justin Bieber is unashamed of Jesus.

"Let the devil know NOT TODAY!" Bieber said, quoting Hillsong United's song "Not Today" in an Instagram post on Monday. "The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God! His name is JESUS!! Why worry when you can worship," he also wrote.

In past years, Bieber has gotten himself into trouble for his behavior - vandalism, drag racing, and smoking marijuana to name a few of his acts.

But his change in word and deed, and his openness about sharing his faith, is welcomed by many.

"I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster! For me personally I want to work every day to be BETTER AT 70," he said about a new tattoo in an Instagram post this past June.

In 2015 May, he told Complex Magazine "I just wanna honestly live like Jesus."

That same year, Bieber was baptized in a bathtub after falling to his knees and saying he wanted to better understand Christ, according to Carl Lentz.

Lentz, the pastor of Hillsong Church NYC, says Bieber is progressing well.

"His relationship with Jesus is changing his life daily. It is one of those things where you never really get it, it takes a while to keep growing as a person," Lentz told Sunrise. "Every day he is getting older, and with each chapter comes new growth."

Pastor Judah Smith of The City Church praises Bieber for giving himself to Jesus.

"What I witnessed last night as I watched my friend and brother for life @justinbieber completely give himself to the gift God has given him and lift people's souls was nothing short of astounding," wrote Smith in a recent Instagram Post. "Justin I love you, thank you for fighting for your faith and taking the risk of relationship! Let's get better every day and when we are 70 years old let's be kind, sweet, devoted men who look like Jesus."

Just last month, Bieber talked about faith in God to an audience in Manchester, England, where a bomb killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande Concert in city May.



"God is good in the midst of the darkness, God is good in the midst of the evil, God is in the midst no matter what is happening in the world God is in the midst, and he loves you and he's here for you," Bieber told the crowd.