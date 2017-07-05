WATCH: Duck Dynasty Star Shares Emotional Video in Wake of Friend’s Death

On Wednesday, Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson shared that his Buck Commander family had lost a beloved member. As was announced on Facebook, Rick Carone, Robertson’s dear friend and longtime employee, lost his battle with cancer.

On his Buck Commander Facebook page, Robertson posted an emotional video tribute in which he baptizes his friend. In the heartfelt post, the TV star asks fans to keep Carone’s family in their “thoughts and prayers.”

“Today marks the end of a long battle for our good friend Rick Carone. Cancer may have taken Rick’s earthly body but now he is in heaven walking with Jesus! Rick inspired so many people and will forever be remembered as a fighter. See ya’ soon brother! We love you! #ShutDownCancer Please keep Rick’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

In the clip, Robertson chokes back tears as he explains that while Carone had “chosen to fight” his diagnosis, he also wanted to “make sure he’s right for eternity.”

“I am so thankful for this guy, his heart, he loves the Lord,” Robertson says. “I told him we’re going to be here to fight with him, but, no matter what, we’re going to be in eternity together and that’s what it is all about.”

On the Team Carone Facebook page that shared updates about Rick and his cancer battle, a post on Wednesday said this:

“It is with a heavy heart that our warrior, Rick Carone, was called home to be with the Lord early this morning on June 29, 2017,” the post reads. “Rick was a fighter, and lover of life who helped anyone he came in contact with, and never let this disease be the definition of him. We will continue to spread his message to love one another and #ShutDownCancer to best of our abilities. We will always love, and deeply miss our dear friend/brother who inspired so many.”

