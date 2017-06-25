Amusement Park Turned Upside Down With Praise as Kingsfest Comes to Town

Doswell, VA -- Nothing quite says summer like a trip to the amusement park.

There are games, roller coasters and food; what more could you ask?

Seeing dozens of young people shouting with their hands lifted is pretty common here at King’s Dominion Amusement Park.

But for three days out of the year, those shouts are shouts of praise and those hands are lifted in worship.

The annual Kingsfest brings contemporary Christian musicians from around the world to the heart of Virginia for days of celebration.

“Kingsfest is meant to develop relationships between adults and youth through Christian music in a secular environment,” said spokesperson Jordan Lobbestael.

Household names in music, like Love and The Outcome, TobyMac and Sidewalk Prophets took over the stage, gathering crowds from across the country.

Christian hip-hop artist Mr. Talkbox has emceed the event the past two years and told CBN News there’s nothing like it.

“I would say it’s the people. They are coming reaching for something. A lot of people come here with a lot of burdens and I feel like I am a part of something bigger than just myself,” he reflected.

Talkbox who has traveled the country and collaborated with other Christian artists such as TobyMac, says his generation owes a great deal to the one behind them.

He said he pays it forward and encourages the young people he meets to do one thing…shine.

“My message to them is do it to the full. Do it unto the glory of God. Because God is the one that’s going to promote us. I could have never arranged working with Tobymac or working with Bruno Mars,” he explained.

“The bible says let your light shine. That’s my favorite scripture Matt 5:16. Let your line shine before men so they may see it and so that God will be glorified. That’s my message,” he continued.

Kingsfest organizers say it's about more than three days of concerts. They say they’ve seen the power of the festival with their own eyes.

“One of the most amazing moments I have seen is actually through my own youth group. I’ve seen these kids come together and bond in a way they have never bonded before. The young ones are taken under by the older ones and they love on each and they grow in the Lord through worship,” said Lobbestael.

It’s a tradition 19 years in the making and binding together generations for the common purpose of praise.