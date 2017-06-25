Sadie Robertson Plans National Tour, Asks God to 'Breath Through Me'

Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson is no stranger to the spotlight, even after the popular A&E television show ended its run.

The 19-year-old recently announced she will embark upon second tour of 16 cities in the fall, And she's written a devotional. Both are titled Live Original.

In a recent interview with CBN News' Studio 5, Robertson said she has spent lots of time in prayer, preparing for the tour.

Sadie said, "I just always ask God to breathe through me, and speak to me that I would have eyes to see and ears to hear what He wants to say through me."

"He always delivers. He is very faithful. He is not going to put you up on a stage and then let you tank."

"Once you jump, he is going to be there to catch you."

The tour launches October 19 in Huntsville, Alabama.

Sadie's older brother John Luke Robertson will join her on the tour, along with Anthem Lights, Jesus Culture's Chris McClarney, hip-hop artist Steven Malcolm and American Idol artist Hollyn.

