Pastor Finds Massive Raw Diamond, Then He Does This...

Pastor Emmanuel Momoh made one of the biggest discoveries this week -- a 709-carat diamond worth millions of dollars. He found the uncut stone near one of his churches in Sierra Leone's mining communities.

Analysts say it is the 13th largest diamond to ever be pulled from the ground.

While the massive stone could have immediately made Pastor Momoh a wealthy man, he decided to give the diamond away in hopes that the proceeds could help his impoverished country.

"I believe the government can do more, especially at a time when the country is undergoing some economic challenges," he said.

President Bai Koroma expressed gratitude for the pastor's generous heart and called the diamond "a gift from God."

The uncut diamond is now in the country's central bank where it will be auctioned off for what could be tens of millions of dollars.