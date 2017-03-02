Why Some Parents May Not Take Their Children to See Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast'

Disney is just days away from premiering its highly anticipated live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. However, many families are concerned after the company says the film will feature a gay character and a love scene.

Disney calls it the debut of their first ever "exclusively gay moment" on the big screen.

Much of the storyline centers around LeFou, the clumsy sidekick of the film's main antagonist Gaston. LeFou, played by actor Josh Gad, struggles with secret lust for Gaston throughout the movie.

'It's somebody who's just realizing that he has these feelings," director Bill Condon told Attitude magazine.

Condon says the actors portrayal of LeFou "pays-off at the end" and didn't say more because he doesn't want to give away that part of the story.

While Condon believes adding a gay character will bring America one step closer to accepting the gay agenda, many parents are outraged.

"Our 4 year old was excited to see this, but we don't appreciate this new twist to the story. Let kids be kids & stop pushing an agenda Disney," one commentator said.

"The thing that bothers me the most is that they waited until people had already purchased tickets and let their kids get excited about the movie to announce this," another said.

Franklin Graham says it is time for Christians to stop supporting Disney's "LGBT agenda."

"They're trying to push the LGBT agenda into the hearts and minds of your children—watch out! Disney has the right to make their cartoons, it's a free country. But as Christians we also have the right not to support their company. I hope Christians everywhere will say no to Disney," Graham said in Facebook post Thursday.

The new movie hits the big screen March 17th.