Chick-Fil-A Staff Surprises Hearing Impaired Co-Worker on His Birthday

05-15-2017
Lauren Creekmore

A hearing-impaired Chick-Fil-A worker in Lawton, Oklahoma, felt the love of his co-workers when they sang 'Happy Birthday' to him in sign language.

The post has gone viral on Facebook, with over 1,000 shares. 

"We had the best time learning to sign the 'Happy Birthday' song for our fellow team member who suffers from hearing loss," the Facebook post said. "We love you, James, and we are so thankful that you are a part of our team! We look forward to celebrating many more birthdays with you!"

05-15-2017

