Chris Pratt Shamelessly Spreads God's Love in Children's Hospital

Actor Chris Pratt spent last week sharing the love of God with patients at a UK children's hospital.

Pratt, who has openly talked about his Christian faith, was joined by his Jurassic World 2 co-star Bryce Dallas Howard at Great Ormand Street Children's hospital in London.

They spread cheer by hanging out with some of the kids in their hospital rooms.

While many may view a hospital as a depressing place, Pratt praised God for his kind nature and for loving his creation.

He wrote in an Instagram post:

"Bryce and I had the tremendous pleasure of spending some time with our new buddy Elle and a few other patients at Great Ormand Street Children's Hospital in London. I'll never fail to be moved by the unbreakable spirit of a child. #godisgood Psalm 107:8-9

Let them praise the LORD for his loving kindness, for his wonderful deeds to the children of men! For he satisfies the longing soul. He fills the hungry soul with good. ♥️ No doubt. Today my longing and hungry soul is filled."

Not only did he spend time with children like Elle, he also made sure to encourage the hard-working staff at the children's hospital.