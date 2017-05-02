'Couldn't Have Done It Without Him': Steve Harvey Gives God Glory for His 2 Emmy Wins

Funnyman Steve Harvey took home two Daytime Emmys last night and he's giving all the credit to God.

The frontman for "Family Feud" and "Steve Harvey" took home the awards for Outstanding Game Show Host and Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

Harvey posted his gratitude on Instagram:

"God has been so good to me, couldn't have done it without Him, our amazing crews and YOU, thank you for all the support."

A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv) on May 1, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

The post has more than 17,000 likes on Instagram.