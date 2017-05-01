'Give Them Breath, Lord!' Watch as Texans Frantically Cry Out to God During Dramatic Rescue of Two Trapped Babies

Deadly tornadoes ripped through north Texas over the weekend, claiming the lives of at least 5 and injuring many more. At least two young children are alive today, thanks to the incredible efforts of some good samaritans who refused to give up.

A father and two of his young children, a toddler and an infant, were traveling in their truck when they apparently got caught up in the storms. The video begins after several people approached the scene, and the truck can be seen upside down in rushing water.



Truck flipped over, passengers trapped in water after deadly tornadoes in north Texas.



The truck is not washed away, but the current is strong enough that it made it near impossible to open the doors, leaving the dad and his children stuck in a death trap.

Some of the people who stopped to help were not physically able to assist in the rescue, and so one man caught the dramatic scene on his phone. Others were crying out God in prayer. One woman can be heard repeatedly calling on the name of Jesus to work a miracle.

“In the name of Jesus, let him breathe Lord. Give that baby breath, Lord!”

“Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe. Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe,” an unidentified woman could be heard praying.



An unidentified man rushes through the raging water to help rescue a child.



“She is breathing!” one of the good samaritans announces, before cautioning that she’s still struggling.

According to local news reports, the family of the toddler said the little girl is recovering but still has a long way to go:

“Update on addy bug, she is stable and doing much better. Still under sedation but pulling the breathing tube in the morning to see if she can do it on her own.”

Watch the entire, heart pounding video below:

—

