New Narnia Movie 'The Silver Chair' Finally in the Works

A fourth Narnia movie is on the way after nearly six years since the last movie made its debut on the big screen.

"The Chronicles of Naria: The Silver Chair" will be directed by Joe Johnston, who also directed "Captain America: The First Avenger."

TriStar Pictures will partner with the Mark Gordon Company, the C.S. Lewis Company, and Entertainment One on the project with Mark Gordon, Lewis' stepson Douglas Gresham, Vincent Sieber, and Melvin Adams producing, according to Christian Cinema.

"Joe is a wonderful storyteller who is equally at home in the biggest franchises and the most intimate character pieces," Gordon said. "Because C.S. Lewis' story is iconic and epic, but also tender, personal, and emotional, he's the perfect choice to bring 'The Silver Chair' to the screen."

The other three Narnia films – "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," "Prince Caspian," and "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" – brought in nearly $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office.

This new film will center around the Pevensie children's cousin, Eustace Scrubb, who travels to Narnia to save the kidnapped child of Prince Caspian, according to Variety.

The Chronicles of Narnia series by C.S. Lewis, consists of seven novels.