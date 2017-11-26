'So Much Wasted Time' David Cassidy’s Chilling Last Words

Photo Associated Press

In a heart-breaking Twitter post, Katie Cassidy, daughter of actor David Cassidy shared her father’s last words.

“Words can’t express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time,” Katie Cassidy began.

“My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time.’ This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute....thank you,” she finished.

Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time. My father’s last words were “So much wasted time”. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute....thank you. — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) November 24, 2017

The 67-year-old actor died last week after being hospitalized for organ failure.

Cassidy rose to fame in the 1970’s starring as Keith Partridge on the hit TV sitcom The Partridge Family.

He made a career as a singer and actor and continued to perform until earlier this year when he revealed he was suffering from dementia.

The revelation came after TMZ posted a video of Cassidy forgetting the lyrics to his song while performing onstage.

In 2011, he made a short appearance on the NBC show Celebrity Apprentice raising money for The Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation.

Cassidy revealed his mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and died from complications of the illness.

In an interview with Dr. Phil the former teen star said, “A part of me always knew this was coming.”

His official cause of death was organ failure.