Pop Icon Tori Kelly Pens Powerful Worship Song

Singer-songwriter Tori Kelly has written and released an all-new four-day video devotional titled A Heart of Worship.

"We have to be intentional about just sitting down with God. …He loves that. He wants to spend time with us!" Kelley said on her website.

The video devotional features the Grammy-nominated Kelly sharing some of her favorite Bible passages — verses that inspire her to pour her gifts into a life that glorifies God.

"A Heart of Worship" also includes four additional video exclusives. Watch as Kelly performs her own unique acoustic takes on some of her current favorite worship songs, including "So Will I."

Watch Kelly perform "So Will I" below.