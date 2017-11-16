Displaying
Roma Downey on Hollywood Sexual Harassment: 'The Lights Are On Now"

11-16-2017
CBN News
Watch the full question and answer with CBN's Jenna Browder and Roma Downey

WASHINGTON – In an interview with CBN News, actress Roma Downey said she's saddened by the "shameful" stories of sexual harassment coming out of Hollywood and is hopeful they'll lead to "real and lasting change" in the future.
 
"It has been a very painful time," Downey told CBN's Jenna Browder. "But the lights are on now." 

