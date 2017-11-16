CBNNews.com
Roma Downey on Hollywood Sexual Harassment: 'The Lights Are On Now"
11-16-2017
5649492418001
Roma_Sexual_Harrasment_HD1080_0_137.131
Watch the full question and answer with CBN's Jenna Browder and Roma Downey
WASHINGTON – In an interview with CBN News, actress Roma Downey said she's saddened by the "shameful" stories of sexual harassment coming out of Hollywood and is hopeful they'll lead to "real and lasting change" in the future.
"It has been a very painful time," Downey told CBN's Jenna Browder. "But the lights are on now."