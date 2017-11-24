Selena Gomez Tearfully Shares her Testimony: 'I'm a Child of God'

Actress and popstar Selena Gomez opened up about her lifelong journey with God at this year's Hillsong Conference in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old singer shared her testimony in the form of a letter, which details her life from a child until now.

"You already have faith but you have no idea what you have faith in," Gomez said of her 15-year-old self. "You are already being pursued by God who knit you together and called you His, but you still don't know that this can be more than a nightly prayer, you don't know that this will become the most important relationship, but just wait."

Gomez admitted life in Hollywood was confusing and painful, until she realized how much God loves her.

"You will learn that your truest identity is loved and chosen, as the chosen daughter of God," she continued.

"Eight years later, you will be sitting in a service and everything within you will shift. The God that has been pursuing you all along will feel tangible. The Holy Spirit will speak louder than anything that has called for your attention."

Gomez said her faith and her fame grew until finally, she had a real encounter with Jesus just two years ago.

"On your 23rd birthday, Jesus will become real to you," the Texas native testified. "More than a nightly prayer, more than the strength of your friends, more than the name in a devotional, He will become real."

Gomez's testimony ends with a bold declaration of her faith in Christ

"Selena, you are enough! Not because you've tried hard, not because you have loved hard or put on your best face, not because you have been given a large platform and not because others tell you 'you are enough,'" she declared. "You are enough because you are a child of God who has been pursued from the very beginning. You are enough because His grace has saved you and covered you."

Watch Selena Gomez's full testimony here:

