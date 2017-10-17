Child Actor Corey Feldman Warned Years Ago: Pedophilia is Hollywood's Dark Secret

A four-year-old video clip of an appearance by actor Corey Feldman on the ABC television show The View has surfaced amid the allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Harvey Weinstein. And Twitter users are hailing Feldman for speaking out about the problem of sex abuse in Hollywood before anyone else.

"There are people that were the people that did this to both me and Corey (Haim) that are still working, they're still out there, and that are some of the richest most powerful people in this business," Feldman said in the 2013 clip. "And they do not want me saying what I am saying right now."

"Are you saying they are pedophiles and that they are still in this business?" then-host Barbara Walters asked. "Yes," Feldman replied.

Feldman later said in the interview that parents who want to put their children in the industry should do so carefully, without "naïveté."

Instead of being concerned about Feldman's painful story and his warning to parents, Walters chose to defend Hollywood.

"You're damaging an entire industry," Walters responded to Feldman on the clip.

After the video resurfaced over the weekend, Feldman tweeted clarification that the man who sexually abused him as a child was not Weinstein.

Feldman is best known for his roles as a child actor in the movies "The Goonies" and "The Lost Boys."

During an interview with ABC's Nightline in 2011, Feldman said "I can tell you that the number one problem in Hollywood was and is and always will be pedophilia. That's the biggest problem for children in this industry."

"The casting couch applies even to children?" the interviewer asked.

"Oh yeah. Not in the same way. It's all done under the radar," Feldman replied.

"Nobody talks about pedophilia," the interviewer said.

"It's the big secret," Feldman responded.

"And it's widespread?," the interviewer asked.

"Oh yeah. I was surrounded by them, surrounded," Feldman said.