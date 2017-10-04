First Look at Sony's 'The Star' - the Story of Jesus' Birth

Sony Pictures Animation's The Star hits theaters this coming holiday season. And CBN News has this exclusive first look at the star-studded movie.

The film tells the story of Jesus Christ's birth through the eyes of the animals.

In the film, a donkey named Bo longs for a life beyond the daily grind at the village mill, and finds the courage to break free.

Bo then takes an adventure that teams him up with a sheep who has lost her flock and a dove with big dreams.

There are also three camels and some other eccentric stable animals.

Bo and his new family of animals follow the Star and become heroes in the greatest story ever told.

The list of celebrities who lend their voice to film is impressive. It includes: Steven Yeun, Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelly Clarkson, Anthony Anderson, Aidy Bryant, Ving Rhames, Gabriel Iglesias, Patricia Heaton, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Plummer, Tracy Morgan, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey.