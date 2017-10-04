Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageEntertainmentNews
CBNNews.com
Exclusive

First Look at Sony's 'The Star' - the Story of Jesus' Birth

10-04-2017
5597841057001
STAR_GREETINGS_TylerPerry_CBN_HD1080_-1.482_135.488
The Star
The Star
5597841057001

First Look at Sony's 'The Star' - the Story of Jesus' Birth

Sony Pictures Animation's The Star hits theaters this coming holiday season. And CBN News has this exclusive first look at the star-studded movie.

The film tells the story of Jesus Christ's birth through the eyes of the animals. 

In the film, a donkey named Bo longs for a life beyond the daily grind at the village mill, and finds the courage to break free.

Bo then takes an adventure that teams him up with a sheep who has lost her flock and a dove with big dreams.

There are also three camels and some other eccentric stable animals.

Bo and his new family of animals follow the Star and become heroes in the greatest story ever told.

The list of celebrities who lend their voice to film is impressive. It includes: Steven Yeun, Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelly Clarkson, Anthony Anderson, Aidy Bryant, Ving Rhames, Gabriel Iglesias, Patricia Heaton, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Plummer, Tracy Morgan, Tyler Perry     and Oprah Winfrey.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles