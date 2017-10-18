Mercy Me, CeCe Winans, Zach Williams and Many More Win Big at the 2017 Dove Awards

The 48th annual Dove Awards recognized the work of more than a dozen Christian artists in music genres ranging from gospel to contemporary.

Worship singers Kari Jobe and Tasha Cobb Leonard hosted the show Tuesday night, which took place at the David Lipscomb University's Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

MercyMe took home the award for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for their latest, "Lifer." The contemporary band's frontman Bart Millard also earned Songwriter of the Year

"I can't say enough that Christian music saved my life. It means the world to us," Miller said as he accepted the awards on stage.

CeCe Winans also won multiple Dove Awards, including Gospel Artist of the Year and Contemporary Gospel/Urban Album of the Year for Let Them Fall in Love.

The Dove Awards veteran showed immense gratitude and said she was happy to be "representing Jesus in a world that needs Jesus."

"Jesus is still the answer for every problem," she said.

It was also a big night for singer-songwriter Zach Williams, who opened the show with his hit song "Chain Breaker." He also won the award for New Artist of the Year.

Country music star Reba McEntire also took home an award for her album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope, and it was named Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year.

McEntire gave God all the glory.

"It's not mine. It's God's," she said on stage. "We'll give him all the glory. I'll put it up on the mantle, and think of him every time I look at it."

Hillsong Worship's hit song "What a Beautiful Name" was awarded Song of the Year and Worship Song of the Year.

Casting Crowns won the Dove for Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year.

The Gaither Vocal Band won Southern Gospel Artist of the Year and their hit song "Better Together" was named Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year.

The band NEEDTOBREATHE won took home the award for Rock Contemporary Album of the Year. They also won a Dove for their song "Hard Love," which features Lauren Daigle.

Highly esteemed writer and producer Bernie Herms, who has collaborated with everyone from Casting Crowns to Barbra Streisand won two Doves -- Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

While this year's Dove awards recognized Christian artists from a large variety of diverse sounds and backgrounds, they were unified under the message of Christ.

"We've seen seismic divisions in our country," presenter Mike Huckabee told the crowd. "We've been confronted by the raw revelations that racial reconciliation is far from achieved. I think we all agree that there is a lot of work yet to be done, but inwardly, we still can find hope and healing."