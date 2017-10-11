Natalie Grant's Husband Praises God, Says Surgery 'Went Perfectly'

Natalie Grant's husband Bernie Herms says the surgery to remove potentially cancerous tumors from her thyroid "went perfectly."

"Hey everyone - it's Bernie, Natalie's husband," Herms posted on her Facebook page. "She is awake and her surgeon said everything went perfectly. Hallelujah! God is faithful and kind. Thx for your prayers. We are so grateful for your love and support. We will update with news as we receive it."

The post has since gotten more than 55 thousand likes and fans said they are continuing to pray for Grant.

"Please bring her voice back stronger than ever," one fan wrote in a prayer under the post. "May her voice continue to reach others for You. We will give You all the glory and honor as she sings songs for You and to You again."

"Thanks for sharing this personal information with total strangers. As a fan of her music I am greatful she allows us a peak into y'alls life. My family is lifting your family to our Father in prayer," another said.

Grant broke the news about the need for surgery in a Facebook live video last month.

"Three years ago I had an ultrasound on my thyroid," Grant explained in the video. "At that time the doctors found several tumors, nodules, on my thyroid which they said looked benign and un-concerning,"

"Pray for wisdom for the doctors, for just God's hand of mercy and grace on my voice," she added.

Grant also cancelled her concerts from mid October to the end of November to give herself time to fully recover.

