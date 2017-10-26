NBA Star Stephen Curry Prays Courtside With Emotional Youngster Who Just Lost His Dad

In yet another example of sports being about something so much greater than competition, NBA star Stephen Curry took a moment before Monday night’s face off between his Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks to console a grieving youngster. The emotional moment was captured on video by attendees and posted to social media and seemingly shows Curry praying and sharing a word with the clearly emotional boy.

Last Thursday, Bruce Harris, the brother of Mavericks guard Devin Harris, died in a car accident. Though Harris did not play in Monday's game, his nine-year-old nephew Brayden, still coming to terms with his father's passing, was at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The young man reportedly got to hang out in the Mavericks locker room, before meeting with Curry, who also autographed some memorabilia.

Stephen Curry praying pregame with a kid who lost his father due to a car accident. pic.twitter.com/Fdn0C0OM0r — alex (@KDISAWARRIOR) October 24, 2017

After the game, Curry told reporters that there really aren’t words to describe what Brayden and his family are going through, but he did his best to ensure the little boy knew he was not alone.

Steph Curry on what message he gave to Devin Harris' nephew during their pregame meeting (his father died recently) pic.twitter.com/YupKFFTTGn — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 24, 2017

“Him being here and being a big fan of me and our team [I did it] to try and lift his spirits the best we can,” Curry said. “There’s no right thing to say in that situation, but you just try to show him that there are a lot of people thinking about him and praying for him.”

Harris, meanwhile, addressed his brother’s tragic death, saying it has been a “tough week” for him and his family.

“It’s been a tough week,” Harris said. “The family is taking it pretty hard, as you would expect them to. Probably the toughest thing I’ve had to deal with, dealing with myself, trying to explain it to his kids, my kids – it’s just been tough.”

“He touched a lot of people, whether it was here in Dallas or Milwaukee,” he said of his brother. “He had a big heart and was a great father and a great brother. I think we’ll try to display that when we remember his name.”