NFL Star Carson Wentz Blasted for Saying 'the World Needs Jesus in a Bad Way'

Like so many other celebrities reacting to the weekend massacre in Las Vegas, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz posted a call for prayer on his social media platforms.

Wentz tweeted, "So much hate and evil. So sad. The World needs Jesus in a bad way. Praying for all those affected in Vegas."

Wentz's post prompted support from some fans, but others objected to him sharing his Christian faith.

One person posted, "Maybe Jesus or God could show up before 50 people die and 400 get injured."

Another follower wrote, "Perhaps Jesus wants the US to do something about the easy availability of guns and the fragile mental health of some white men?"

Some of Wentz's teammates also offered prayers for the victims on social media. But they did not receive the harsh responses his Twitter page has seen.