Rapper Lecrae Reveals More About Being Molested as a Child

As more people step forward with accusations that they were sexually abused by Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, the rapper Lecrae revisits his own story of sexual abuse.

The Grammy award winning rapper first revealed last year that he was sexually abused as a child.

But in a recent in an interview with VladTV, the Christian rapper once again shared that he was molested by his babysitter when he was 7 years old.

"It's a crime, it's unfortunate no matter what boy or girl!" he said. "I think for guys it's like we pat ourselves on the back like, 'Yeah that happened to me,' because we just look at it like we got our opportunity at an early age."

"It opened me up to some stuff that it shouldn't have. At 7 years old, you're supposed to be playing with Ninja Turtles, it just opened me up to an appetite that I shouldn't have had that early," Lecrae continued.

"Most people think, 'That's just normal, that's what everybody's doing in the neighborhood,' but that don't make it right!" he maintained. "That don't make it legit just because it's normal. We all got beat with water hoses, we all got socked out by uncles, but that don't necessarily make it right."

"It just opened me up to a world that I shouldn't have had to experience."