Superstar Denzel Washington professes faith while surprising 'Blessed' 86-year-old fan

Just on the spur of the moment, iconic actor Denzel Washington blessed an elderly fan. The actor, who has starred in movies such as Training Day and Pelican Brief was driving around Chicago, where he grew up, looking for a certain barbeque restaurant.

The actor started talking to a group of bystanders when one of them told him about an 86-year-old woman living nearby who has been a big fan of Washington's for many years. In a impulsive, random act of kindness, Washington stopped what he was doing and headed to the elderly woman's home to pay her a visit.

When Washington got to the her home, she was stunned and overjoyed, and said "Dear God, my blessing has been answered," according to abc7 The woman held the movie star's hand throughout the visit and beamed, "I'm not going to let you go!"

Washington wasn't alone at the woman's house. A crowd gathered to witness the impromptu event. One of the onlookers told Washington, "We look up to you. You're a black statesman," but Washington responded with humility, referring to himself as "regular folk."

He went on to describe his faith and repentance. "I'm a God-fearing man who was raised right," he told the group of fans, "I did a lot of wrong. But I got it together."

Denzel made a point to talk to even the youngest of fans, saying to a small boy, "Hello, little man, you don't know who I am, but you will some day."

The entire event, which was recorded and posted to YouTube, has since gone viral.

