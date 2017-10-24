'Working for the Lord': Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw Reaches the Top, Pitching the World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is finally seeing his dream come true as the opening pitcher tonight in the Dodgers' World Series bid against the Houston Astros.

Kershaw takes his place alongside other Dodgers' greats, like Orel Hershiser, Fernando Valenzuela, and Sandy Koufax – some of history's greatest pitchers.

Up till now, he's earned some big awards: three Cy Young Awards, five ERA crowns, three strikeout titles, a seven-time All-Star who's also won an MVP trophy and thrown a no-hitter.

But he had never been to the World Series – until now.

Kershaw's solid faith in Jesus Christ has grounded him throughout an incredibly successful career.

"Jesus is the only true way to Heaven," he said in a recent interview.

"I started really believing and understanding what it meant to be a follower of Jesus when I was probably in high school sometime," Kershaw said. "From there, just trying to draw on my faith since then."

His bio on Twitter says just one thing: Colossians 3:23.

In case you were wondering, that verse states: "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord."

And the website for his Christ-centered charity, Kershaw's Challenge, includes this Bible verse: "As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord." - Joshua 24:15

It's that all-consuming faith that compels Kershaw to use his platform to be a witness for the Gospel.

"You are not supposed to convert anybody, that's God's job," said Kershaw. "But at the same time, you can be His disciple and live for Him and when people ask you why are you living for Him, you can show them why and profess your faith."

At just 29 years old, Kershaw seems destined for the Baseball Hall of Fame. He's 144-64 with a 2.36 ERA overall after going 18-4 with a 2.31 ERA this year.

But for now, he'd just like to win baseball's biggest game.

"Who knows how many times I'm going to get to go to the World Series? I know more than anybody how hard it is to get there. So, I'm definitely not taking this one for granted," he said.

Kershaw will be up against Astros lefty Dallas Keuchel tonight in Game 1.