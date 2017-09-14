Is God a Good Father? Can He Fix the Broken? 'The Shack' Author Reveals His Affair in 'The Heart of Man' Film

The new film "The Heart of Man" is being described as "a story inviting the sons and daughters of God to leave behind our broken, moralistic and religious way of thinking and relating to God and to others."

It is the Prodigal Son story told through a unique hybrid of documentary, dramatization, and testimony.

The movie's premise offers the compelling point that "the truth is that Jesus isn't after our sexual sobriety, he's out to give us new hearts."

Actor Justin Torrence plays the role of the Prodigal Son. Torrence paid a visit to CBN's Studio 5 entertainment news magazine to talk about the film ahead of its one day release to theaters on September 14, 2017.

"What is revealed in this film, and what people experience is very much an entrance into the journey of the Prodigal Son, but also into the stories of the other people -- people who lived in the pit and were rescued by the father," Torrence said.

The movie examines the power of God's love and grace to overcome human shame. It asks a profound question: "What if our shame was a bridge... not a barrier?"

One of the true stories woven into this powerful docudrama is the story of William Paul Young, the author of the book and film "The Shack," who reveals that he once had an affair.

"I got caught, January 4th, '94. I get a call and Kim says, 'I'm waiting for you at your office, and I know.' That's the whole phone call," Young says.

"I knew what she knew when she said it," he says. "I was in a three-month affair with one of her best friends at the time."

"A lot of us have to get caught, in one way or the other, and that is a great and terrifying grace," he explains.

Unearthed Pictures' Jason Pamer is one of the producers and writers for the project. It is the perfect follow-up to his documentary "Rape for Profit," which addressed human sex trafficking.

Pamer teamed up with actress Jada Pinkett Smith on that documentary.

"Rape for Profit" unveiled the growing epidemic in major U.S. cities where girls are bought and sold for sex. "The Heart of Man" now tackles the issue at its root, the hearts and desires of men and women.

The film includes an amazing musical score and emotional interviews with composer Tony Anderson, best-selling author William Paul Young, psychologist Dan Allender and other amazing thought leaders.