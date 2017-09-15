Justin Bieber Gives Photogs Tongue-Lashing Outside Church

Justin Bieber says he's ok with paparazzi snapping his pictures most of the time, but draws the line when it comes to church.

In Los Angeles Wednesday night, Bieber was attending the midweek service at Hillsong LA Church when, as usual, he was hounded by photographers, who were stationed outside the church building waiting for the pop susperstar to emerge when the worship session ended.

At first, Bieber was patient with the throng of photojournalists, saying, "Take your photos." according to HelloChristian, who reported Bieber then added, "Now put your cameras down. Let's talk."

He proceeded to try to convince the shutterbugs, in no uncertain terms, that there is a place for a media rush, but church isn't it.

"I don't know how many times I've gotta tell you this," he said, "It's absolutely ridiculous that you guys are doing this outside of service. Outside of Church, you guys got hearts right?"

He continued, "Listen, everywhere else. But this right here, I can't look at God and say these guys are doing what you want them to do. This is ridiculous. It is preposterous, it is awful, it is mean."

But he wasn't done yet. The reprimand continued. "This is my place that I get rest for my soul," he explained. "Then I come out here and it's pandemonium. You just take all I just did in there and you take it away. That's not nice. Thank you, I just want you guys to know that."

Bieber has been outspoken about his Christian faith, saying he wants to follow in the footsteps of Jesus and use his celebrity to glorify God. He has said publicly that Jesus died for our sins.

Bieber's latest album has been banned from some countries for being too religious and too provocative.

According to TMZ, the artwork on the cover of the "Purpose" album has been rejected in several Middle Eastern countries, as well as Indonesia -- which are predominantly Muslim.

The album cover features a shirtless Bieber with a tattoo of a cross on his chest.