NFL Linebacker Sam Acho: 'My Faith in Jesus is Part of Who I Am'

When Chicago Bears linebacker Sam Acho walks on the football field, his mission isn't just to win games, but to win souls for Christ.

"My faith in Jesus is a part of who I am," Acho says in a recent interview with the Chicago SunTimes.

Acho grew up in the United States to a Nigerian family with a father who served as a preacher at a local church.

"I grew up in somewhat of a Nigerian household... strict family values, school's first, education is huge, sports was just something on the side," he said.

Acho found a love for football when he was in college and was eventually drafted in the NFL. Once he was in the industry, he realized how many people need Jesus.

"I've always thought, man, I'd love to share the gospel with my teammates. I want to be a light to my teammates. There's a bunch of guys in the NFL that need Jesus. We all need him. But let me get to the people that may never hear, and let me be a light to them," he said.

To do this, Alcho says he seeks guidance from God.

"There are so many times I have conversations with God throughout the day, like moment by moment, minute by minute, where it's like, 'All right, Lord, I need some guidance, I need some direction, what do you think about this?' I almost talk to him like he's one of my friends," he says.

While the high-paced and money-driven lifestyle of a pro athlete may seem appealing, he says a relationship with Christ is more important.

"I think it's harder to live if you don't have a relationship with Christ," Acho says. "What do you lean on, what do you rely on?"

http://chicago.suntimes.com/sports/chicago-bears-linebacker-sam-acho-face-to-faith-i-want-to-be-a-light-to-my-teammates-religion/