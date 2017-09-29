Pure Flix's 'A Question of Faith' Hits Theaters: 'God Never Ceases to Amaze Me'

A powerful new film from Pure Flix hits theaters this weekend staring Kim Fields, T.C. Stallings, Jaci Velasquez, Gregory Alan Williams and other familiar faces.

"A Question of Faith" shows what happens when three families collide in tragedy, and then find themselves completely broken.

It's a storyline the cast and crew describe as completely relatable.

Kim Fields, who came to fame as a young actress on the TV show "The Facts of Life," opened up about her role in the film.

"She is a dedicated wife and mother, who loves the Lord, who has been riddled with challenges, so that certainly is a lot of me. And I have been through phases of my own life where I have questioned my faith or questioned God," she said.

Producer Angela White of Silver Lining Entertainment says the Atlanta premier of the film this week was a big success.

"God never ceases to amaze me on how he will go beyond our wildest imagination," White said. "God's power is glorified in this film in a way I've personally not seen before."

