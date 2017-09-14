Sadie Robertson to President Trump: 'I Believe the Best in You'

Sadie Robertson is using her growing social media platforms to rally young people to pray for America and President Donald Trump.

The former "Duck Dynasty" star has begun her "Live Original Tour," traveling with her older brother John Luke Robertson; Anthem Lights; Jesus Culture's Chris McClarney; Christian rapper Steven Malcolm; and former American Idol contestant Hollyn. But this week, Robertson paused to offer a call for prayer, and she included a post on Twitter, in hopes the president would see it.

Prior to the prayer, Robertson said, "Mr. Trump, if you are watching this, I am rooting you on and I am rooting you on. And I believe the best in you."

Sadie Robertson's "Prayer for our Country"

She then went on to say, "I want to help shape the passion and the love of our generation, and I don't want to spend my time on things that aren't making a difference. And I hope that this makes a difference in your heart and encourages you and all of the people in our country."

With that final declaration, the 20-year-old daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson bowed her head and began to pray.

"I so desperately want for this country to come together," she prayed.

"I prayer for the hearts tonight in America, that they would become convicted to not live a comfortable lifestyle of hiding from what they know to be right because they are scared to speak it out," Robertson continued.

"I pray for a repentant country tonight, that we will ask for your forgiveness for the things we have done, and I am so sorry God for the way that we have turned," Robertson also prayed.