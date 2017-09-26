'The Voice': Christian Youth Leader Wows Judges

NBC's "The Voice" is known for showcasing some of America's top talent and this year a Christian youth leader brought all four judges to their feet with a jaw-dropping performance.

Brooke Simpson left show judge's Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton nearly speechless with her rendition of Demi Lovato's "Stone Cold."

"You know you're good because I'm a little speechless and that never happens," coach Miley Cyrus said after Brooke's performance.

"I had to throw my book at you, and that is a compliment," Jennifer Hudson added.

The 25-year old describes herself as a "happy singer" and she is not shy about her Christian faith.

In 2014, she and her husband started a youth ministry called "Youth in Revolt."

"God just gave me a fire and a passion to see the young rebel against the world. So that's how I started it," Brooke revealed in a YouTube video posted in 2014.

"It is a revolution that is long overdue to take place," she added. "It is a platform that my husband and I are building to stop the domino effect of all the people in our generation turning away from the Church and turning away from God."

Brooke currently works at Potential Church in Cooper City, Florida, according to her Facebook page.

The Lee University graduate hopes to join the ranks of her college alum Jordan Smith, who won "The Voice" in 2015.

"The Voice" judges believe she has the chance to do that.

Coach Adam Levine called Simpson "one in a million."

"Every now and then, there's a singer that comes across this stage that simply needs an opportunity, and that's where you're at with your talent and your artistry," Blake Shelton added.

