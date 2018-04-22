Here’s What Patricia Heaton Did Right After ‘The Middle’ Finale - Her Prayer Request Goes Viral

After nine years on the air, actress Patricia Heaton just wrapped up the series finale of her hit ABC show The Middle.

But instead of taking a little time off, Heaton headed to Uganda to meet with refugees on behalf of World Vision USA.

Before leaving the US, Heaton posted a picture of 14-year-old Victor, a Sudanese refuge, and asked her followers for prayers.

And she got them. In fact, she received 700 prayers in 24 hours.

Heaton met up with Victor and shared some of those prayers in person.

“I pray for the healing of Victor and his family’s hearts as well as the hearts of the leaders of his country,” read one prayer.

“God, please let Victor know that you are with him. You will never leave him,” read another.

According to World Vision, Victor fled war-torn South Sudan with his siblings. After getting separated from his parents, World Vision assisted the youth in finding a foster family in Uganda.

Heaton was joined by Jen Ray, fellow actress on The Middle, and the two did a little cooking for the Imvepi refugee camp.

Years of war and conflict have forced millions of Sudanese people to flee to neighboring Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia.