Hillsong's Brian Houston Tells 'Today Show': When it Comes to God, 'Think Bigger'

The man behind Hillsong Church, Brian Houston, recently appeared on The Today Show, telling the world about God's great love.

Houston told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb that people need to think bigger.

"God's got such big plans for people," Houston told the ladies from Today. "The Bible talks about Him doing exceedingly, abundant and above anything we could ever ask or think when it's His power working in us."

Houston is on a media tour promoting his new book There Is More, and he's been using the opportunity to preach the gospel even in the secular media.

"My book is all about trying to get people to believe God for that, exceeded, abundant and above," Houston continued.

There Is More is available online or wherever books are sold and is described as a book for anyone who wants to be challenged with living with expectancy.

