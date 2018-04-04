How Lecrae Is Continuing Dr. MLK's Fight for Racial Justice: 'Blessed Are the Persecuted'

As we mark 50 years since the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Studio 5 takes a look at the people and stories that focus on the heart of what Dr. King stood for.

Hip-hop artist and Reach Records founder Lecrae fits the bill. He and the artists signed to his label use their platform to proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ and to be voices against racism and injustice of any kind.

Studio 5 took a look back at an interview with Lecrae just before he took the stage at a discipleship conference in South Dakota.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has been outspoken when it comes to racial issues, and has faced backlash for his stance.

My family on July 4th 1776. pic.twitter.com/R9DzWkqDWc — Lecrae (@lecrae) July 4, 2016

"I think whenever you stand up for what's right, whenever you stand up for what you firmly believe in, you're going to take some shots. That's the nature of it. Our savior was crucified for standing up for truth, laying his life down for others," said Lecrae.

He continued, "Blessed are those who are persecuted, you know what I mean? So, I look at it from that perspective, to just love people, in spite of it all, to show people what a picture of unity can look like, a picture of human dignity and love and peace can look like, despite all of that."

He added that the criticism from fellow Christians "never feels good."

"But one of the things I had to come to understand was that each of us is fleshing out a version of Christianity and when I say that, obviously there is Biblical truth that exists. But yet, we forget that a lot of times culture influences how we perceive things, how we flesh things out," Lecrae said.

He continued, "And what I have to realize a lot of times is there are so many cultural nuances that influence. Some people don't realize how culturally influenced they are. So they are not able to see that this is not necessarily Biblical Christianity, this is more cultural Christianity. But it's OK, I love you. Hopefully, we will work that out."

For the latest in uplifting entertainment news check out Studio 5! See our latest episode below: