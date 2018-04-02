'Jesus Has Changed My Life': Bieber Sets Fans Straight on Meaning of Easter

Justin Bieber didn't let Easter go by without sharing with his fans what the day is truly all about.

In a post on Instagram, the singer wrote:

"Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny, it's a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death! I believe this happened and it changed everything! I am set free from bondage and shame I am a child of the most high God and he loves me exactly where I am how I am for who I am."

Bieber has been vocal on social media about re-connecting with his faith over the last two years—the music in his next album is expected to reflect the redemption he's experienced.