Justin Bieber Posts Photo of Cross, Running from the Devil on Instagram

Justin Bieber is known for using his social media platform to spread the gospel, and he doesn't show signs of stopping any time soon.

Yesterday, the singer posted a picture of him standing at the foot of a cross, a subtle declaration of the faith he's made public in recent years.

Apr 29, 2018

Just a few days earlier, he posted a picture of him jogging down the street with the caption, "Running from the devil like."

Apr 20, 2018

These posts are just a few examples of how the singer is reaching his nearly 100 million followers with the message of Christ.

Last month Bieber sang 'Reckless Love' for his Instagram fans. The song was originally written by Cory Asbury, a worship pastor for Bethel Music.

The song, which speaks of God's relentless love for his creation, went viral on social media. Some even began to speculate when Bieber would release a worship album of his own.

A source close to him told The Sun his next album, which is expected to be released late this year or in early 2019, is going to focus on his faith.

A source close to the singer told The Sun: "He has always been religious but the last two years have seen him grow closer to the Hillsong Church and it has changed his entire life. He has a totally different outlook now."

"After he finished his last tour he really wasn't interested in recording any music for a while," the source also said.

"But his time with the church has revitalized him and although he is working with a lot of the same people who helped to make his last album, Purpose, he is reshaping his sound so it is more in line with the church's values and beliefs," the source was quoted as saying, "There are key themes of love and redemption in the tracks he has ­created so far. It will certainly ­surprise some fans."