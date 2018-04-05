'Miracle Season' Springs Forth from Real-Life Tragedy

Hollywood is shining the light on the power of faith with the new film, "The Miracle Season."

The film tells the story of an Iowa high school girls volleyball team, which bands together after the loss of its star player, Caroline "Line" Found, with the hopes of winning the state championship.

Star Player's Death Devastates Team

Caroline died in a bike accident on her way home from church, making it a painful and trying season for her teammates.

Found was described as the heart and soul of the Iowa City West High School's girls volleyball team. Her memory pushed the Trojans to an unexpected second championship in 2011.

CBN News sat down with Caroline's father and volleyball coach ahead of the film's release.

Coach: "My Job was to Help Them Heal"

"My job as a coach was to help them through. That was it. Whether we stepped on the court in a uniform again, my job was to help them heal. And so that is how we approached each day. It was hard," Kathy Bresnahan, Caroline's volleyball coach, recalled.

Oscar award winning actress Helen Hunt plays Bresnahan.

Ernie: "I Felt God's Presence" Despite Multiple Losses

Caroline's father, Ernie Found, not only suffers the loss of his daughter to tragedy, but he also loses his wife to pancreatic cancer not long after Caroline's untimely death.

At one point in the film Ernie's character says, "God hasn't exactly shown up for me." Found told CBN News that line, "was Hollywood."

He continued, "that was a script. That was never something that entered my mind, because I felt His presence in a variety of ways."

Bresnahan interjected, telling a story about the night of Ernie's wife's visitation, "I am saying 'I am so sorry Ernie'. And he says, 'Brez, my life has been blessed.' So, he felt God was there the whole way. He never wavered from that."

"The Miracle Season" opens nationwide on Friday, April 6.