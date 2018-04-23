More Than a Dozen Christian Artists Nominated for 2018 Billboard Music Awards

The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards have officially been announced and 13 Christian artists and albums stand to win in six different categories.

The categories include "Top Christian Artist," "Top Gospel Artist," "Top Christian Album," "Top Gospel Album," "Top Christian Song," and "Top Gospel Song."

The nominees are:

Top Christian Artist:

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tamela Mann

Top Christian Album:

Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud

Hillsong UNITED, Wonder

Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light

Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection

MercyMe, Lifer

Top Gospel Album:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday

Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit

Marvin Sapp, Close

Top Christian Song:

Elevation Worship, "O Come To The Altar"

Hillsong Worship, "What A Beautiful Name"

Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly, "I'll Find You"

MercyMe, "Even If"

Zach Williams, "Old Church Choir"

Top Gospel Song:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, "Trust In You"

Travis Greene, "You Waited"

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, "You Deserve It"

Tamela Mann, "Change Me"

Charlie Wilson, "I'm Blessed"

Hillsong UNITED and Hillsong Worship were honored with a combined five Billboard Music Award nominations, the most out of their fellow-nominees.

The nominations come on the heels of Hillsong Worship's latest album release, "There Is More" which has earned more than 8 million total streams since it's April 6th release.

"We believe that music is a language that every living soul on the planet can resonate with and believe that the Gospel message is relevant to just as many people," says Brook Ligertwood of Hillsong Worship. "It's our honour to serve people by marrying the two and our sincere intention to do so with passion, integrity and authenticity, to a high creative standard. To receive three Billboard award nominations is such an honour, and we pray we can continue to write and create songs that resonate as strongly as this particular collection has in our own church and beyond."

Many of the other nominees expressed their excitement on social media.

"Wow!! God is so faithful! It's such an honor to receive three nominations for @bbmas !! Truly humbled to make an impact all over the world with my music!" wrote gospel singer Travis Greene.

"I am SO honored to have 2 nominations at the 2018 @BBMAs!" Tasha Cobbs Leondard posted on Instagram.

"Such an honor to receive two 2018 Billboard Music Award @BBMAs nominations today! Don't miss the show, LIVE May 20th on NBC. #BBMAs" Tamela Mann wrote on Instagram.



"Wow, the blessings just keep on coming! Truly honored that my song #ImBlessed has been nominated for @bbmas Top Gospel Song of the year!" Charlie Wilson said.

"I'm honored to be up for a couple of #BBMAs this year! Tune in to the show on May 20th!" wrote Zach Williams.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 20 on NBC.