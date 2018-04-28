Tim Tebow Shares Video of Friend Walking His Bride Who Was Told He Would Never Walk Again

Former NFL quarterback and now minor league baseball player Tim Tebow took to Instagram recently to share a video of an amazing accomplishment by his friend Chris Norton walking his bride down the aisle during their wedding after being told there was a chance he would never walk again.

According to the Des Moines Register, Norton suffered a spinal cord injury in a college football game almost eight years ago which left him in a wheelchair. Doctors gave him only a 3 percent chance of ever regaining any feeling or movement below his neck.

He made a promise to himself back in October that he would walk his fiancé Emily Summers down the aisle during their April wedding.

The couple's wedding took place last week in Jupiter, Florida.

Tebow shared a video with his followers on Instagram of Norton walking down the aisle of their outdoor wedding with Emily's help. It didn't take him long to cover the seven yards.

Tebow wrote, "I wanted to give a special shoutout to my friend of the last 7 years, @chrisanorton16, for his incredible fight & determination to walk his fiancé down the aisle. You are a fighter and a hero. God bless you brother, you did it!"

But their wedding wasn't the first time, the couple had inspired others. They walked ten feet together back in 2015, so Norton could receive his degree from Luther College.