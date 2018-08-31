Christian Rapper Andy Mineo Says His Mom Went 'To be With the Lord' After Leukemia Battle

Christian rapper Andy Mineo is grieving the death of his mother who tragically passed away from Leukemia last week.

He announced her passing in a heartfelt message to fans on Instagram.

"This past Tuesday my mother, Fran Mineo, passed away," he wrote. "She battled Leukemia this past year and was on the upswing after her stem cell transplant. Unfortunately, there were complications and she went home to be with the Lord."

"I had the gift of sitting by her bedside as she passed, to hold her, read scripture and pray over her. She died surrounded by family and her children," Mineo continued. "My family and I have been grieving her loss this week together in Chicago. We've wept from our souls. We have laughed remembering her, told countless stories, looked at pictures and held each other when we needed it."

The rapper honored his mother for her strong work ethic.

"Franny always made it happen. Working the night shift, raising kids on her own, shopping at garage sales so we could have the best clothes and sneakers. She lived so much of her life like Jesus. It was hard to not be impacted by her, even if you only met her once," he shared.

Mineo said he is taking time off social media to grieve his loss.

Earlier this year, Mineo posted a picture with his mom in the hospital. She was still looking for a donor match to undergo a stem cell transplant at the time.

Mineo asked his fans to get tested to see if they were eligible to donate their own stem cells.

Despite her untimely death, the rapper praised his mom for her faith.

"She's in good spirits and trusting God. She wanted me to share this with you,"