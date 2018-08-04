Hear the Single 'You Say': Singer Lauren Daigle Begins Tour for New Album 'Look Up Child'

Contemporary Christian singer and songwriter Lauren Daigle will release a new album in September titled Look Up Child.

But not being one to wait for things to happen, Daigle, 26, began her new tour with the same title on Thursday.

The single "You Say" from the album has already been released and has so far received more than 5 million views on Youtube.

And it appears fans can't get enough of Daigle or her song.

One user wrote: "I sing this song every time it comes on the radio! I'm obsessed with it!'

Another user who identified himself as Dave Eskew wrote: "I am a Vet with Ptsd and struggle with a lot I have seen a lot of combat with the US Army and this song speaks to me in a strong way. Thank you."

Following Eskew's comment posted on the social video site, several other users prayed for him.

Alicia Fraser wrote: "This song had me in tears. The lyrics speak to me so much. I thank God for using you."

Another user wrote: "I have played this song back to back for over 1h30 minutes. I almost never comment on YouTube videos. But I had to tell you that this song spoke to me because I am going through a very hard time and the lyrics couldn't have fallen to better ears. May the Lord bless your ministry and keep you empowered as you move forward."

And another user who identified himself as "Danny Mc" wrote: "36 yo gay male Christian seeking God and truth. I feel alone but I choose to believe.﻿"﻿﻿﻿﻿

A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, Daigle's career over the last three years has been a whirlwind of awards and rave reviews from critics.

According to Wikipedia, her first album released in 2015 achieved Platinum Record status. She was awarded the New Artist of the Year at the 2015 GMA Dove Awards with her single "How Can It Be?" which won Song of the Year.

In 2016, she won Dove Awards as Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Best Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year with her single "Trust in You."

Also in 2016, Daigle's album "How Can It Be" was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. The single "Trust in You" was also nominated for a 2017 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

Daigle also co-wrote and performed "Almost Human", the only original song, on the Blade Runner 2049 motion picture soundtrack.

Find out more information about her album and tour on her website.

You can follow Daigle on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.