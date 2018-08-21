Lauren Daigle Sings 'God Bless America' at Braves Game, Gets Rave Review by Fans

Christian artist Lauren Daigle is a Grammy nominee and loved by her fans for her once described "smoky alto" voice that commands every song she sings.

She recently sang "God Bless America" at an Atlanta Braves game and performed a post-game concert after the ball game.

Fans that watched her video post of the performance commented on how it was good to see her sing the American classic.

"Awesome! Good to see a Christian artist sing this!!!! Yay!" commented Betsy Kelvington.

"So blessed to have such a voice in this world," wrote Adrian Heng.

"Can't wait for her next cd!" posted Zachary Zeitler.

Her next project, "Look Up Child," comes out on Sept. 7 and tickets for the tour are already on sale. She told Billboard that she wants this album to be a record of "joy and hope."

She co-wrote 12 of the 13 tracks and the entertainment magazine reports it's highly anticipated after her "wildly successful" How Can It Be album.