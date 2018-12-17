'I AM ALIVE': Donnie McClurkin Says Two Angels Rescued Him from Serious Car Accident

Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is praising God after surviving a serious car accident last week.

"Was in a serious accident at 12:50am this morning...passed out while driving on the highway. Totaled the car...hospitalized, going through a myriad of tests.....But I'm alive!!!" McClurkin wrote in a Facebook post.

"Lost consciousness driving...but two human angels followed my swerving car with their emergency blinkers onto stop traffic ....drove behind me until my car crashed into the middle concrete island. I remember none of it except those two angels pulling me out of the passengers side of the crumbled TOTALED car..airbags deployed...crushed metal and Fiberglas," he continued.

McClurkin said he was left "somewhat mangled" with a "sprained wrist, hurt knee" and stitches.

"Two angels saved my life! I owe them...I am still here by the grace of God!

Thank you, Lord...thank you!" he concluded.

Doctors encouraged McClurkin to rest and recover, but the gospel singer had different plans.

"I overrode doctors and sisters advice and flew to KENYA today for ministry Saturday @ TWO RIVERS. and home on this Sunday to celebrate life," he wrote. 'My new Christmas single "MY FAVORITE THINGS" has one more thing added to the list....LIFE!"

McClurkin said he is stilling "hurting and limping" but what's more important to him is "I'm STILL HERE!!!"