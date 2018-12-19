US Representative-Elect Dan Crenshaw To Pete Davidson: 'God Put You Here for a Reason' After Seemingly Suicidal Post

All eyes were on comedian Pete Davidson Saturday night after he posted a seemingly suicidal message on Instagram.

The Saturday Night Live (SNL) star wrote, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so <3."

Davidson, who has struggled with depression and multiple personality disorder, raised even more concern when he deleted his account.

That's when an unlikely friend reached out to him.

Wounded war veteran and Texas US Representative-elect Dan Crenshaw told Houston television station KPRC they had a "good conversation."

"I talked to him personally (Sunday)," Crenshaw said. "We don't go back very far. We're not good friends. But I think he appreciated hearing from me. I told him everyone has a purpose in this world. God put you here for a reason. It's your job to find that purpose. And you should live that way."

"'Know you have value and you do more good than you realize for people,'" Crenshaw added, "Especially a guy like that: Sometimes he makes people laugh. Sometimes he makes people mad. But he makes people laugh a lot."

Responding to what appeared to be a call for help from comedian Pete Davidson, @DanCrenshawTX with me for #HouNewsmakers EXTRA talks about his response and phone call. https://t.co/BRiFwhBjD8 pic.twitter.com/GpqlUCPXpw — Khambrel Marshall (@KPRC2Khambrel) December 17, 2018

"You don't want to see anybody in that position to the point where they're actually putting out a cry for help on social media. That's not a good place to be in," Crenshaw said.

Davidson and Crenshaw had an unusual start to their friendship.

The comedian publicly apologized to Crenshaw last month after making a crude joke about the vet's war injuries. Crenshaw joined Davidson on SNL to accept his apology and turned it into a heartfelt moment of gratitude for the nation's military men and women.

"Tell a veteran: 'Never forget.' When you say 'Never forget' to a veteran, you are implying that as an American, you are in it with them, not separated by some imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans, but connected together as grateful fellow Americans who'll never forget the sacrifices made by veterans past and present," Crenshaw said during the SNL segment.

Crenshaw saw Davidson's apology as proof that unity is still possible in America.

"There's a lot of lessons to learn here, not just that the Left and Right can still agree on some things, but also this: Americans can forgive one another," Crenshaw said. "We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other."