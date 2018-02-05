From Football Field to Pulpit: See How These Top NFL Players Are Putting Their Faith Into Action

The Philadelphia Eagles team members who thanked God and Jesus Christ after winning the Super Bowl are just the latest example in a long list of NFL players and coaches who openly share their faith.

Many do more than just talk about it on TV, they're also taking the Gospel message to those who are still learning the fundamentals of football and life — student-athletes.

Every year, dozens of players give their time to tell high school players about the importance of faith and good character.

Philadelphia Eagles MVP Nick Foles has co-led Bible studies through Fellowship of Christian Athlete's Community Huddles initiative.

Foles and teammate Jordan Matthews were instrumental in starting the eight-week Bible study program at Esperanza Academy in Philadelphia.

The gathering grew to more than 100 students by the end of the program.

During that time, Foles told FCA's Philadelphia multi-area director Kasey Doughtery that he wanted to purchase FCA Athlete's Bible for each student, according to FCA website.

"As an athlete, I always thought I wouldn't have time for it," one student who attended the meetings said about the Bible. "Now, the book helps me."

Foles said he wants to eventually become a high school pastor.

"I want to be a pastor in a high school," he said. "It's on my heart. I took a leap of faith last year and signed up to take classes at seminary. I wanted to continue to learn and challenge my faith. It's a challenge because you are writing papers that are biblically correct. You want to impact people's hearts."

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum was a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes in high school and periodically shares devotional messages with high school student-athletes.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz shared a message with college students in Fargo, North Dakota about salvation.

"The myth in our world, in our society," Wentz said in June, "and even in the church, is that if I just have faith in Jesus, and I do enough good, that I'll have salvation. You see that's wrong. The truth is faith alone in Jesus Christ is what equals salvation plus the works."

New England Patriots Wide Reciever Matthew Slater has also talked to young athletes about his faith.