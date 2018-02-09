Katy Perry Says She's Ready for a 'Big Soul Overhaul'

Pop artist Katy Perry says she is preparing to do some 'soul surgery' and overcome emotional trauma from childhood.

Perry spoke with Glamour magazine about her impending spiritual journey.

"I'm preparing to do a big soul overhaul very soon that I'm nervous about. I want to emotionally elevate myself. I don't want to hold on to childhood trauma anymore. I want to grow into becoming an adult," the singer explained.

"I'm preparing myself for having a family of my own someday. And that's the thing: I want to do a little bit more soul surgery before I have a family of my own so that I don't transfer any of those lingering feelings," she continued. "I'm about to go heavy into that emotional process, and I'm nervous, but I don't think I have a choice anymore."



"This last year has been about killing my ego, which has been really necessary for my career. But for my personal life, it doesn't work that way. If I want to have that true balance, I have to step into being Katheryn Hudson," she said.

Katheryn Hudson is Katy Perry's real name. She says it's an identity she lost during her early climb to fame.

"A lot of my early twenties were really intense, really extreme, and somewhat unconscious. It was all career focused, which was great, but once you touch the ceiling so many times, it's like, 'Oh yeah, I did that. I touched the ceiling.' Now I want to touch the stars, which has to do with the heart," Perry explained.

Last year, the pop star told therapist Siri Singh that fame and depression nearly destroyed her. While she has since renounced the Christian faith she was raised with, she says she overcame suicidal thoughts by the grace of God.

"I do believe in something much bigger than me and I call that God for me," she said. "I know that God has His hand on me, and I know sometimes I go through things and they're just too intense and I can't handle them and then He swoops in and He shows me that it's His grace that brings me through it."

While many may be quick to judge Perry for her actions, her parents say all we can do is pray for her.

"I want you to pray for my daughter," said Keith Hudson, her father. "Don't judge her; pray for her."