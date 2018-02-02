'For King and Country' Singer Joel Smallbone Sings 'It is Well' to His Dying Nana

For King and Country front man Joel Smallbone shared an intimate video of him singing with his wife's ailing grandmother before she passed away.

While Smallbone may not be related to her by blood, he still calls the family matriarch "Nana."

"Eva (Nana) Peters passed away at 6 this morning with family close and a novella on the TV," Smallbone said in an Instagram post. He is also seen singing "It is Well With My Soul" in the video accompanying the post.

"Over the last few days I've heard many stories of her life and it's powerful to hear of the heroic woman she was.. She'd overcome severe hardships, from losing her mum at 5 years old, to extreme poverty, to abusive family members.. And yet still carried a dignity and kindness, as well as raised five strong children, one of them being my wife's dad... As an Australian who married into a Hispanic family, I've been honored to witnessed the profound way they cherish... and sacrifice of the elderly members of the family. And I'm committed to carrying this rich love and tradition into my own family. I invite you to do the same... If you could say a prayer for Moriah and family, particularly my father-in-law, I'd be grateful," he added.

Smallbone's wife Moriah Peters also celebrated her Nana's memory on her Instagram.