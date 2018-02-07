Displaying
Snoop Dogg Releases First Music Video for Gospel Album

02-07-2018
CBN News
Snoop Dogg
Photo Credit: SnoopDoggVEVO via YouTube
Snoop Dogg recently debuted his first gospel album called "Snoop Dogg: Bible of Love." Now, he's released the first official music video for his single, "When My Words Are Few."
 
The song features B.Slade, who also helped produced the album. It's a cover from one of his own songs back when he was known as Gospel superstar Tonex.
 
The video is filmed entirely in a church.
 
In the chorus, Snoop sings:
I know God is calling me
I'm not where I'm supposed to be
Sitting here smoking trees
When I should be on my knees
When my words are few
 

 
Snoop Dogg's album also includes gospel and R&B artists like Tye Tribett, the Clark Sisters, Faith Evans, and Rance Allen. 

