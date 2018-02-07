Snoop Dogg Releases First Music Video for Gospel Album

Snoop Dogg recently debuted his first gospel album called "Snoop Dogg: Bible of Love." Now, he's released the first official music video for his single, "When My Words Are Few."

The song features B.Slade, who also helped produced the album. It's a cover from one of his own songs back when he was known as Gospel superstar Tonex.

The video is filmed entirely in a church.

In the chorus, Snoop sings:

I know God is calling me

I'm not where I'm supposed to be

Sitting here smoking trees

When I should be on my knees

When my words are few

Snoop Dogg's album also includes gospel and R&B artists like Tye Tribett, the Clark Sisters, Faith Evans, and Rance Allen.