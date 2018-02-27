War on Prayer: Actor Chris Pratt Faces Twitter Storm After Offering This Prayer Request

The war against prayer that ignited after politicians began calling for "thoughts and prayers" instead of "taking action" after the Florida school shooting has made its way into Hollywood.

Actor Chris Pratt is receiving a massive backlash on Twitter for offering up prayers to a fellow Hollywood star, Director Kevin Smith, who suffered a heart attack on Sunday.

Pratt, a Christian, took to Twitter when he got wind of Smith's circumstance after the director tweeted that he "could've died" from the 100 percent blockage in his heart had he not gone to the hospital.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker"). If I hadn't canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would've died tonight. But for now, I'm still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star was quick to voice his admiration for Smith tweeting, "I have loved you since Clerks," and "You inspired me." Pratt went on to say he would be praying for him.

Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I'm tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I'd be inspired. @hodge1916 https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

In another tweet, he asked his followers to join him saying, "I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people?"

Instead of prayers, most of what he received was criticism.

One Twitter user wrote, "That's cool and everything but doctors and nurses save lives not prayer."

And another took aim at him saying, "If you want to help, then actually help. Praying is just a way to feign helping so you don't have to go out of your way."

Eventually Pratt's friend and "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn was prompted to jump to his defense in a series of his own tweets.

"So I just read Chris Pratt's tweet to Kevin Smith saying he would pray for him & made the mistake of reading the comments, many of which go off on Chris for saying he'd pray. I think people misunderstand the backlash against 'thoughts & prayers,'" Gunn wrote.

He went on writing eight different tweets defending Pratt's actions. One saying, "No one expects Chris Pratt to shoulder doctors out of the way and perform heart surgery on Kevin Smith. Nor does Kevin need Chris to pay his medical bills. So I think his prayers are appreciated, and about all he can do."

