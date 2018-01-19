An EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek at the 15:17 to Paris: The Faith of 3 American Heroes Who Saved the Day

Film director Clint Eastwood's new film "The 15:17 to Paris" tells the real-life story of the three, brave Americans whose quick action turned them into heroes on a high-speed railway ride though Europe on August 21, 2015.

The young men thwarted a terrorist attack. The heroic trio includes Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone. And they actually play themselves in the Eastwood film.



The film hits theaters February 9, 2018. And CBN News has this exclusive look at the latest film trailer from Warner Brothers, which highlights the faith of the three good friends.

The film is based on the book the men wrote. And it also tells the story of their friendship, their childhood and what happened on the European trip that introduced them to the world.

None of the men had professional acting experience before taking on the film roles. But following the incident, Alek Skarlatos did make it to the finals of "Dancing With the Stars."

CBN News' Studio 5 is sitting down with Sadler, Skarlatos and Stone ahead of the film's February release.