Carrie Underwood Recovering from 50 Stitches to Her Face: 'I'm Not Quite Looking the Same'

Most fans of country star Carrie Underwood know that the singer suffered a fall in November, injuring her wrist – but now in a recent letter to her fans, Underwood has revealed more details about the extent of her injuries.

"There is another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about, since I have still been living it," Underwood writes.

It happened just one week after co-hosting the CMA Awards where she moved the crowd to tears by performing "Softly and Tenderly Jesus Is Calling," in memory of the Las Vegas massacre victims.

Days later, Underwood fell on the steps outside of her home in Nashville. Her publicist released a statement that she was "treated for non-life threatening injuries including a broken wrist and cuts and abrasions."

The next day, Underwood tweeted, thanking her fans for the well wishes saying "I'll be alright."

Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody...I’ll be alright...might just take some time...glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 12, 2017

A few days later, she tweeted again with an update, writing, "Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well."

I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well...even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on...I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 15, 2017

But now in a letter to her fanclub members that was leaked online, Underwood mentions that the fall badly injured her face as well – requiring nearly 50 stitches.

"It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life," Underwood wrote. "I'm still healing and not quite looking the same... I honestly don't know how things are going to end up" she continued.

The star didn't go into detail, but ended the letter with a mention of returning to the studio next week. The announcement has fans anxious of her next public appearance and worried about her injury.

Some took to Twitter, one fan writing, "You are the most beautiful person in the world! Your friends, family and fans don't care about a few stitches in your face!"

Others agreeing, "Praying all goes well for Carrie. She will be beautiful regardless. #shesbeautifulinsideandout"

Underwood hasn't posted any pictures of her full face since the accident on any of her social media accounts. Her most recent "selfie" was an Instagram post with a scarf covering most of her face.

Underwood's fans also took to that post writing words of encouragement: "You are fabulous, flawless and a creature of God above. You MUST know we all love and support you. Your beauty can NEVER be changed. It comes from within. #beautifulinsideout #imwithher #lovefromdc"

After her initial fall, Underwood's husband Mike Fisher made his own post thanking fans for the support and praising God.

"I'm reminded that through our pain, fears and tough times God is with us and He's painting a beautiful story through it all," he wrote citing Romans 8:28.